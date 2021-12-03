DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded to Buy by Gordon Haskett

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $217.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $230.00. Gordon Haskett’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

DoorDash stock opened at $166.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.19 and a 200-day moving average of $186.84. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $909,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,692,286 shares of company stock worth $2,171,743,877 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 638.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 130.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 78.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

