DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares None Dividend of $0.16

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
DBL opened at $19.03 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.
