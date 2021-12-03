DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares None Dividend of $0.16

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DBL opened at $19.03 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

