DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,680,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after buying an additional 201,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DV stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.