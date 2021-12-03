Douglas L. Parks Sells 9,995 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $61.02 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 417,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

