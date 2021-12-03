Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4,175.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,707 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Dover worth $27,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $166.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $178.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

