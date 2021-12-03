Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DOCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $67.51 on Thursday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

