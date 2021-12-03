Dragonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $33.89 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Dragonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $33.89 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00238564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dragonchain Coin Profile

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,774,090 coins. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.