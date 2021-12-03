Drep [new] (DREP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.58 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $39.96 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00241255 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00086749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.