Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.79

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 313045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 14.67 and a current ratio of 14.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.63 million and a PE ratio of -11.57.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

