Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

DCT stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.54 and a beta of -1.25.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,223. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

