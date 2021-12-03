Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Down 37.9% in November

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 129,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:DCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,474. Ducommun has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $523.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ducommun by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

