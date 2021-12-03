Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 350,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.