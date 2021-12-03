Dynamic Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $114.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,454.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.45 or 0.07880483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00351793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $536.06 or 0.01002835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00084057 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.39 or 0.00416042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.52 or 0.00382614 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

