Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 63.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Summit Insights increased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,711. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DT stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

