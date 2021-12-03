Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $615.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 343,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. 43.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

