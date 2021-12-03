e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of ELF stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 2.03.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,852. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
