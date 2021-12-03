e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,852. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

