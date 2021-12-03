E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOAN. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.27). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.61.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

