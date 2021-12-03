Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $561.11

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 561.11 ($7.33) and traded as high as GBX 615 ($8.04). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 607.50 ($7.94), with a volume of 15,566 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 562.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 536.44. The company has a market cap of £163.11 million and a PE ratio of -3,024.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

