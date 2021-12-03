Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $197.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. Eargo has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

