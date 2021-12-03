Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTE. Truist Securities upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,850 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 237,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,909. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

