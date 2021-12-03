East Stone Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ESSC)

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,013 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,445% compared to the average volume of 195 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESSC opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. East Stone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $14.20.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.