Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raises Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

