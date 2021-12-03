easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 535 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 539.60 ($7.05) on Tuesday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 613.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,488.77. The company has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders bought 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027 over the last ninety days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.