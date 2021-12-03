easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 750 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 532.49 ($6.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 613.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,488.77. The company has a market cap of £4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders have acquired a total of 76,534 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,027 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

