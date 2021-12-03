easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 29.7% in November

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
easyJet stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,386. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.
About easyJet
easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
