Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $15.73.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
