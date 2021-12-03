Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

