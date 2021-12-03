Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ETJ opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

In other Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

