Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

EFR opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 124,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth $258,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

