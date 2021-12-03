Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ebang International were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBON. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebang International stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

