eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. eBay has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.