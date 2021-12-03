eBoost (EBST) Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, eBoost has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $2.86 million and $2,312.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.88 or 0.00353246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000118 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002205 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

