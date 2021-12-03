EDUCare Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.53 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $2.53 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00239764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

