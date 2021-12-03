Edward Fandrey Sells 1,784 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LPLA opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.05 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 935.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after purchasing an additional 432,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LPL Financial by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in LPL Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 359,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

