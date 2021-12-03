Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00192463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.34 or 0.00601711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00067219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

