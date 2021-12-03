E&G Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

SPHB traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $83.16.

