E&G Advisors LP Buys Shares of 35,152 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.30. The stock had a trading volume of 120,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,041,303. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.54. The firm has a market cap of $473.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

