E&G Advisors LP Invests $1.06 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 240,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,909,174. The stock has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

