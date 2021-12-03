E&G Advisors LP Invests $2.19 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.5% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,419,113. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

