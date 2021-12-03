E&G Advisors LP Invests $884,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,937. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

