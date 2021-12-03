Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

ECIFY stock remained flat at $$2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,202. Electricité de France has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

