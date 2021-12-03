Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $383,594.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00.

Shares of EA traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.66. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

