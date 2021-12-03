Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,300,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

