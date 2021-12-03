Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,638 shares of company stock worth $1,505,994. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $122.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.14. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

