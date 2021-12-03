Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

