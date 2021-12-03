Ellevest Inc. Has $116,000 Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 41.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 64,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 22,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 22.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $298.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.