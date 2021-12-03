Ellevest Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after buying an additional 196,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

