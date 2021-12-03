Ellevest Inc. Invests $158,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 372.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of ICHR opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

