Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,108 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

NYSE XPO opened at $74.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

