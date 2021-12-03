Ellevest Inc. Purchases 752 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

