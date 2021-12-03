Emercoin Price Hits $0.0598 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $47,424.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,494,779 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

